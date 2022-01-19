In this episode of Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, host Phillip Russell is joined by Eric Hobbs, the chair of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group. Phillip and Eric take a first look at the Supreme Court's decision staying the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) enforcement of the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) until the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals (and, ultimately, the Supreme Court) has an opportunity to weigh in on the merits. Phillip and Eric explore the implications of the Court's stay on future court decisions, OSHA's potential actions with regard to the ETS and the National Emphasis Program (NEP), and employer's next steps in light of these judicial and agency actions.

