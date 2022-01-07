Businesses covered:
- Businesses with 100 or more employees company-wide at any time the measure is in effect (if employee count later drops to under 100, employer is still covered).
- Count employees who are temporary, work part-time, and those who do not report to the office (including those who work from home).
- Do not count independent contractors or employees of a staffing agency.
Employees Covered:
- All employees of covered employers, whether full-time, part-time, or temporary.
- Exceptions: ETS does not
apply to any employee who:
- Does not report to a workplace where coworkers or customers are present
- Works from home
- Works exclusively outdoors
Requirements:
- By December 5, 2021, employers must adopt a compliance program in writing, which outlines policies that comply with the ETS.
- By January 4, employers must implement one of the following
programs:
- Hard mandate: require all employees to get vaccinated
- Exemptions: Employers that implement hard
mandate must allow exemptions for employees that show:
- COVID-19 vaccine is medically contraindicated
- Medical necessity requires delay in vaccination
- Are entitled to reasonable accommodation due to disability, or sincerely-held religious belief
- Soft mandate: allow employees to choose either:
- Get vaccinated
- Get weekly COVID-19 test and wear face covering at work
- Exemptions: Employers must also provide reasonable accommodation to employees who object to testing or wearing a face covering due to due to disability, or sincerely-held religious belief
- Exemptions: Employers that implement hard mandate must allow exemptions for employees that show:
- Hard mandate: require all employees to get vaccinated
- Maintain records of employee vaccination status.
- Maintain records of employee testing results.
- Ensure each employee who is not fully vaccinated wears a mask when indoors.
- Provide each employee with certain information about the ETS requirements, vaccine efficacy, and employment protections.
- Report to OSHA work-related COVID-19 fatalities and inpatient hospitalizations.
Vaccination Support:
- Employer must provide employees up to 4 hours of paid time off
during work hours to get vaccinated—at employee's regular
rate of pay.
- Includes time spent travelling to and from vaccination site, filling out paperwork, waiting to receive vaccine, receiving vaccine, and waiting at site to ensure no adverse reactions take place.
- Employer cannot require employee to get vaccinated during non-work hours.
- If employee decides to go during non-work hours, employer is not required to pay for that time.
- Employer must provide "reasonable" paid sick leave to
recover from any side effects.
- OSHA presumes that 2 days is "reasonable."
- Employer-provided paid sick leave may be used for this purpose, but if employee has no available sick leave, leave must still be provided for this purpose.
Testing:
- Employee who is not fully vaccinated and reports at least once
every 7 days to a workplace where coworkers or customers are
present:
- Must be tested at least once every 7 days and provide test result.
- Employee who does not report during a period of 7 or more days
to a workplace where coworkers or customers are present:
- Must be tested within 7 days prior to returning to workplace.
- Must provide test result upon return to workplace.
- ***Employer must not allow employees subject to testing to enter workplace until test results are produced.
- Test must be:
- Cleared, approved, or authorized to detect a current COVID-19 infection
- Administered in accordance with the authorized instructions
- Not both self-administered and self-read, unless observed by the employer or an authorized telehealth proctor.
- Antibody tests don't meet this definition
- Employer cannot require testing within 90 day
after a positive test or positive diagnosis.
- This means during this period, employee can come to work unvaccinated and not subject to testing.
- ***ETS does not require employers to pay
employees for the time it takes them to get tested.
- However, employers may be required to pay for this time under pre-existing law or CBA.
- In California, Cal/OSHA is expected to "quickly" issue updated guidance addressing this.
Removal of Employees with Positive Test or Diagnosis:
- Employees must immediately notify employer when they receive a positive COVID-19 test or diagnosis.
- Employers must immediately remove from the workplace any employee with a positive test or diagnosis, regardless of vaccination status.
- ***Employer is not required to provide paid
time off when employee is removed/excluded from the workplace.
- However, paid time may be required by other laws, regulations, or a collective bargaining agreement.
- Cal/OSHA is likely to address this in its version of the ETS.
- Employee is allowed to return to the workplace when:
- Employee receives negative test result on a confirmatory NAAT following a positive antigen test;
- CDC criteria in isolation guidance is met; or
- Recommended by a licensed health care provider.
Penalties for Non-Compliance:
- Fine up to $13,653 for each serious violation.
- A willful violation (deliberately disregarding the mandate): fine up to $136,532.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.