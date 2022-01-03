Andrew Turnbull spoke with Legaltech News about how new COVID-19 variants affect plans to return to the office and predictions for 2022.

Andrew said: "As law firms continue pushing to reopen offices next year, they will have to balance the benefits of an in-office presence, including retaining firm culture and integration of new attorneys and employees, against the desire for many attorneys to have the flexibility to continue working from home on at least a part-time basis and the challenges mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols present for having workers in office. Given the struggle many law firms are having attracting and retaining legal talent, many firms will likely continue offering some form of remote work. Having a complete in-office presence may also be complicated by federal and some state lawmakers continuing to issue various safety COVID-19 safety protocols for employers. Although lockdowns may be a thing of the past, expect lawmakers, particularly in blue states, to continue issuing COVID-19 safety measures for workers as the pandemic continues to linger in 2022."

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved