The United States Supreme Court announced Wednesday, December 22, that it will hear oral argument in two of the cases challenging the vaccine mandates. One case concerns the OSHA ETS rule for private employers with more than 100 employees and the other concerns the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' vaccine mandate covering certain healthcare facilities.

It appears the Supreme Court has recognized the urgent need to provide businesses with clarity concerning compliance with these vaccine mandates. It is uncertain as to when the Supreme Court will issue its ruling after arguments, but surely the Supreme Court is mindful of OSHA's January 10 date for issuing citations.



Once the Supreme Court issues its ruling, it will be the final word on these specific rules which have vexed employers for months. Businesses should still begin preparations for implementation of whichever rule is applicable to them in the event the Supreme Court upholds the mandates.

