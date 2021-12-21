ARTICLE

On December 15, in an 8-to-8 tie, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals denied requests to hear the OSHA-ETS vaccine-or-test mandate ("Mandate") en banc (i.e., the full court of 16 active judges) versus a three-judge panel. Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore, concurring in the denial of the en banc hearing requests, noted that "a three-judge panel of our court has already devoted significant time to this case" (Opinion at p. 4). This means the decision-making process is well underway and the court could issue a decision by year end.

Eight circuit judges dissented from the denial to hear the matter en banc. The dissenting opinions, covering approximately 36 pages, contain a detailed argument why the dissenting judges believe the Fifth Circuit's "Stay" of the Mandate should remain in place pending a decision on the merits.

