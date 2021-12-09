This morning, New York City Mayor DiBlasio announced a new vaccine mandate for all private employers in New York City. Starting on December 27, 2021, all private employers will be required to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all in-person employees who are in a workplace with coworkers . Employees will be required to have received at least one dose of vaccine by this date, and a testing alternative will not be provided. The Mayor also suggested that while NYC is not currently requiring a booster dose as part of the vaccine mandate, this requirement may be subject to change. Further guidelines are expected to be published on December 15, and will include additional resources to support small businesses with implementation.

NYC has also expanded the requirements of the "Key to NYC" program with respect to proof of vaccination to participate in indoor dining, fitness and entertainment activities. Starting December 14, children ages 5-11 will be required to show proof that they have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Starting December 27, people ages 12 and up will be required to show proof they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Acceptable proof of vaccination includes a CDC issues vaccination card, the NYS Excelsior Pass, the Clear Health Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe App.

Updates to these new NYC requirements will be posted as they become available.

