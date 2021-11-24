self

On November 4, 2021, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring employers with 100 or more employees to ensure that each of their workers is fully vaccinated or undergoes testing for COVID-19 on at least a weekly basis. The rule also requires that these employers provide paid time off for employees to obtain vaccination and ensure all unvaccinated workers wear a face mask in the workplace. Also on November 4th, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a rule that requires vaccination of all eligible staff at health care facilities that participate in Medicaid or Medicare. During this episode of Heath Care Beat, Seyfarth Labor & Employment partners Adam Young and Bill Schurgin join host Adam Laughton for a timely discussion about these new mandates and their overall impact on the health care industry.

