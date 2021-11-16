Nancy Johnson and Kimberly Doud of Littler's Orlando office are back to discuss the state of vaccine mandates in Florida including the impact of OSHA's announced ETS. Nancy and Kimberly discuss considerations for Florida employers given the ETS mandates and potential Florida legislative action related to vaccine mandates generally.

