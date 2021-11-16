Our US Labor and Employment team has developed a model policy that complies with OSHA's recently announced Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS) requirements regarding vaccination and employee testing, which also includes sample forms for employees to request reasonable accommodations. This policy can be very helpful to employers as they navigate these challenges. Our team can also assist employers in further tailoring the policy to their operations. You can find more information about this product here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.