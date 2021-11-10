ARTICLE

In this episode of Dirty Steel Toe Boots, host Phillip Russell is joined by Eric Hobbs, the chair of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group for a first look at the emergency temporary standard (ETS) just released by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The speakers discuss what an ETS is under the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, what it must contain, and legal arguments and procedures for how it may be challenged. Phillip and Eric also discuss various requirements for employers under the ETS including how it counts the 100+ employee minimum, how it excludes employees who work exclusively outside or remotely, and other key points.

