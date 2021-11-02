ARTICLE

Hurricane season has started and injuries are often the unfortunate result of the cleanup of storm-related damages . A recent alert came across my desk regarding potential hazards associated with cleanup, and I took a particular interest in the comments about using portable generators. Remember the potential hazards that can result from the use of portable generators. In order to keep yourself and other cleanup operators safe, remember:

1. DO NOTuse generators indoors

2. DO inspect your generator before use, including fuel lines

3. DO keep your generator away from doors, windows, or vents that can allow fumes into a structure

4. DO start your generator before connecting devices

Review OSHA's Portable Generator Safety Tips at the link below

OSHA FACT SHEET | USING PORTABLE GENERATORS SAFELY

