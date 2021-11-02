I am often asked when a work-related injury needs to be recorded on an employer's 300 log under OSHA regulations, and often find that the reporting requirement for serious injuries is sometimes misunderstood or completely missed. Remember that for serious injuries, an employer must report to OSHA, not just record the injury in its log.

Employers must report any worker fatality within 8 hours and any amputation, loss of an eye, or in-patient hospitalization of a worker within 24 hours. Not sure what qualifies as an amputation or a hospitalization? Check out the link below to the OSHA FAQs for answers to these and other common reporting questions.

Reporting can be done by phone or online and be prepared for an OSHA inspection when the report is made. Not sure what to do to be prepared for an OSHA inspection? I will address that in our next OSHA insight.

REPORT A FATALITY OR SEVERE INJURY | OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION

