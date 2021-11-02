On Monday, September 20th, the White House announced they are "launching a coordinated, interagency effort to respond to extreme heat that threatens the lives and livelihoods of Americans, especially workers, children, and seniors. While climate-related disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, and floods produce dramatic images of devastation, extreme heat often takes place out of sight and out of the views." Below, DEF attorney Neil Brunetz elaborates on what to anticipate from OSHA's response to heat exposure.

"Heat is the nation's leading weather-related killer."

– The White House

We have talked about it before, but as expected, OSHA is making Heat Exposure a priority. And how are they doing that you ask?

First, they are creating a workplace heat standard. We are told to expect an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in October 2021. As part of the Advance Notice, a comment period will be established to allow interested parties to provide input for the workplace heat standard.

OSHA also plans to initiate a National Emphasis Program, examples of prior programs are for those that were issues for COVID, hazardous machinery, combustible dust and trenching and excavating,

Wondering what industries will be subject to the program? Wondering what you can do to provide additional protection to workers? Wondering how OSHA plans to enforce the Program?

OSHA provides considerable advice regarding heat exposure. Having a conversation about your employees' potential exposure to heat and how to combat that exposure is a big first step. If you need help, reach out.

Linked below are some additional resources to help you understand how to protect your workers from heat illness.

