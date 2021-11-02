Reviewing your Health and Safety Program is key.

How often do you review your Health and Safety Program?

How do you go about the review?

Do you use a checklist to review important aspects of the Program?

Do you hire an outside consultant?

A review of your program can reveal areas of change in your business and the need to adapt. There are a number of tools an resources out there to help start this process.

Among the many things I would recommend you review are your OSHA 300 logs for injuries, your near misses since the last review, any new equipment or chemicals, and any redesigned spaces in your work environment. Spending a little time and money reviewing your program can help to avoid costly injuries in the future.

Review OSHA 300 Logs

RELATED: Continued Heat Exposure

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.