OSHA information to keep in mind.
OSHA and its 10 Regional Federal Offices along with 28 individual states have state sponsored plans that cover workers:
- Private Sector Workers — Most private sector employers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and other U.S. jurisdictions are covered directly through Federal OSHA or through an OSHA-approved state plan.
- State and Local Government Workers — Workers at state and local government agencies are not covered by Federal OSHA, but have may have protections through an OSHA-approved state program.
- Federal Government Workers — OSHA's protection applies to all federal agencies. OSHA does not fine federal agencies, but monitors federal agencies and may conduct federal workplace inspections.
OSHA Inspections for 2020
- Total Inspections: 21,674
- Programmed Inspections: 8,726
- Unprogrammed Inspections: 12,948
- Fatality/Catastrophe Inspections: 1,508
- Complaint Inspections: 4,581
OSHA Maximum fines effective beginning January 15, 2021
|Type of Violation
|Penalty
|Serious
Other-Than-Serious
Posting Requirements
|$13,653 per violation
|Failure to Abate
|$13,653 per day beyond abatement date
|Willful or Repeated
|$136,532 per violation
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.