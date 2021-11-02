ARTICLE

OSHA information to keep in mind.

OSHA and its 10 Regional Federal Offices along with 28 individual states have state sponsored plans that cover workers:

Private Sector Workers — Most private sector employers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and other U.S. jurisdictions are covered directly through Federal OSHA or through an OSHA-approved state plan.

State and Local Government Workers — Workers at state and local government agencies are not covered by Federal OSHA, but have may have protections through an OSHA-approved state program.

Federal Government Workers — OSHA's protection applies to all federal agencies. OSHA does not fine federal agencies, but monitors federal agencies and may conduct federal workplace inspections.

OSHA Inspections for 2020

Total Inspections: 21,674

Programmed Inspections: 8,726

Unprogrammed Inspections: 12,948

Fatality/Catastrophe Inspections: 1,508

Complaint Inspections: 4,581

OSHA Maximum fines effective beginning January 15, 2021

Type of Violation Penalty Serious

Other-Than-Serious

Posting Requirements $13,653 per violation Failure to Abate $13,653 per day beyond abatement date Willful or Repeated $136,532 per violation



