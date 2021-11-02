ARTICLE

In this podcast, Kimberly Doud and Nancy Johnson of Littler's Orlando office discuss how the COVID crisis is affecting Florida employers now. After a brief hiatus and the workplace starting to "normalize," the rise of the Delta variant particularly in Florida is creating new questions for employers continuing to navigate the path to a safe work environment. Kimberly and Nancy remind listeners of vaccination strategies, workplace safety tips and how to deal with the latest CDC guidance recommending, in places like Florida, masking indoors once again regardless of vaccination status.

self Littler Labor & Employment Podcast · 154 - Candid COVID Conversations: Delta and More

