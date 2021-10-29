self

We connect back with lobbyists Elizabeth Frazee and Chani Wiggins to discuss the latest with U.S. government spending and infrastructure bills in the fourth quarter. They walk us through the latest with filibuster reform and wonder if Congress can pass anything by end of November. They get into the American marketplace and address innovation, competition and antitrust policies. Finally, they discuss the latest with OSHA, vaccine rules and testing.

Elizabeth Frazee is the Co-Founder and CEO of Twin Logic Strategies, a boutique government relations firm. Elizabeth was named a "Top Lobbyist" by The Hill newspaper and has a 30-year career in Washington that encompasses over a decade working in high-level jobs on Capitol Hill, executive experience at leading tech and entertainment companies and years of successful representation of companies, trade associations and non-profits as a policy advocate and political strategist.

Chani Wiggins has leveraged 16 years of federal government experience to assist clients with various policy interests in Congress and within the Administration. Since September 2010, Chani has represented clients with priorities in national security, telecommunications and technology, and energy policies. She also serves as a strategic advisor for the Government & Technology Services Coalition (GTSC), an organization of small and mid-sized company executives that develop and implement solutions for the federal homeland and national security sector.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What has changed and what has stayed the same in the policy arena looking ahead to Q4?

How will the moderates and progressives come together to reach an agreement?

How is climate, health care and paid leave addressed in the bipartisan bill?

Can Americans get back to a functioning system?

What's dangerous about picking winners and losers in the antitrust space?

How do America's competition laws differ from Europe and China?

What is the latest with OSHA and vaccine laws?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.