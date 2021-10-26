LaKeisha M.A. Caton, a member of Pryor Cashman's Labor + Employment and Litigation Groups, recently sat down with SHRM to discuss the potential spike in vaccination mandate resistance. According to the recent publication:

The declining case numbers and deaths, as well as improved treatments, may cause some employers to hold off on mandating vaccination, noted LaKeisha Caton, an attorney with Pryor Cashman in New York City. But these employers should also consider other factors when making this decision, including the health and safety of their employees and the impact the outbreak could have on their businesses, she said.

Read the full story in the resource link below.

