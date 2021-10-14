The Biden Administration announced today that OSHA will be developing worker protection standards for heat exposure and a national emphasis program for heat exposure inspections prioritizing fields like construction and agriculture. Analysis to come once OSHA publishes its NOPR, expected next month. We will be on the look-out for it.....

According to Politico, extreme heat kills more workers than any other climate-related condition. https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/08/osha-climate-change-effects-workforce-heat-impact-501744?source=email





