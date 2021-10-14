The Biden Administration announced today that OSHA will be developing worker protection standards for heat exposure and a national emphasis program for heat exposure inspections prioritizing fields like construction and agriculture.  Analysis to come once OSHA publishes its NOPR, expected next month.  We will be on the look-out for it.....  

According to Politico, extreme heat kills more workers than any other climate-related condition.



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.