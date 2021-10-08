United States:
Philippe Weiss Interviewed On WGN Radio (10/05/2021)
08 October 2021
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Philippe Weiss was interviewed October 5 on WGN Radio,
"Wintrust Business Lunch." Weiss discussed what companies
can do to make sure their employees are working safely and
comfortably in light of a new worker Heat Illness Initiative
announced by President Biden. You can listen to the full interview at Min. 6.10 here.
