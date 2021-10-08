Philippe Weiss was interviewed October 5 on WGN Radio, "Wintrust Business Lunch." Weiss discussed what companies can do to make sure their employees are working safely and comfortably in light of a new worker Heat Illness Initiative announced by President Biden. You can listen to the full interview at Min. 6.10 here.

