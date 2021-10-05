In the first episode of our new Oregon Employment Law podcast series, Paul Cirner and Florence Mao discuss recent changes to the Oregon Health Authority's temporary rule mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for employees in healthcare settings. The rule now includes an updated effective date and documentation requirements for medical or religious exceptions. The speakers also address the interplay between the pending emergency temporary standard from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division.

