Oregon Employment Law, Episode 1: COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates—What Oregon Employers Need To Know (Podcast)
05 October 2021
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In the first episode of our new Oregon Employment Law
podcast series, Paul Cirner and Florence Mao discuss recent changes to the Oregon Health
Authority's temporary rule mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for
employees in healthcare settings. The rule now includes an updated
effective date and documentation requirements for medical or
religious exceptions. The speakers also address the interplay
between the pending emergency temporary standard from the federal
Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Oregon
Occupational Safety and Health Division.
