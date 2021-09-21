In this episode of Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, a podcast for employers about OSHA enforcement, Mark Ligon, vice president of safety and risk management for the Vecellio Group, joins Phillip Russell to discuss how businesses can create and maintain cultures of corporate safety, as well as leverage employee and management engagement to achieve success.

