ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this episode, Scott Hecker, Senior Counsel in the Labor & Employment department of Seyfarth's Washington, DC office, and Adam Young, Partner in the Labor & Employment department of Seyfarth's Chicago office, discuss workplace safety issues surrounding vaccine mandates.

Adam and Scott explore the potential impacts of a fully-approved COVID-19 vaccine, and how employers, including the federal government, are approaching vaccine requirements. Beyond vaccines, Adam and Scott lay out additional risk mitigation protocols employers can consider to limit OSHA enforcement risks, including in the healthcare sector (which is subject to OSHA's COVID-19 emergency temporary standard) and under OSHA's COVID-19 national emphasis program.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.