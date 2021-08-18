ARTICLE

Welcome to Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, a podcast for employers about OSHA enforcement. In this episode, Phillip Russell and Dee Anna Hays discuss the various reasons, including employee complaints and reportable events, for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to come knocking on your door. The speakers address the likelihood of OSHA releasing COVID-19–related guidance on public indoor spaces and the agency's renewed focus on heat stress.

