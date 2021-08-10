ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, a podcast for employers about OSHA enforcement. In this episode, Phillip Russell and Eric Hobbs discuss the structure of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the agency's new leadership, including in Washington, D.C., and the regional and area offices. The speakers emphasize the importance of building relationships with OSHA leadership and area offices and address the impact of the Biden administration's new enforcement priorities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.