In the inaugural edition of our Dirty Steel-Toe Boots podcast series, Phillip Russell explains what listeners can expect from this workplace safety and health podcast. The speaker also provides an update on developments at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and four considerations for employers in light of OSHA's increased enforcement efforts.

