United States:
Dirty Steel-Toe Boots: A Podcast For Employers About OSHA Enforcement—#1, Podcast Launch And 4 Starter Tips (Podcast)
03 August 2021
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In the inaugural edition of our Dirty Steel-Toe Boots podcast
series, Phillip Russell explains what listeners can expect from
this workplace safety and health podcast. The speaker also provides
an update on developments at the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration (OSHA) and four considerations for employers in
light of OSHA's increased enforcement efforts.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
