David Barron spoke with Inc. about the challenges employers face with the return to work policies. These policies will be different from business to business, depending on the level of community spread in a given location and the level of contact employees have with the public. But acting is a must, says David. Failing to address a stratified workplace — or even just relying on the honor system — could lead to legal trouble, a loss of morale, turnover, and employees falling sick.

