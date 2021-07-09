United States:
Nontraditional Workers And The ADA, Part II: Volunteers And Student Interns (Podcast)
09 July 2021
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this follow-up to their podcast on
nontraditional employees, Jana Baker and Jim Paul discuss the
application of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to
volunteers and student interns, including medical residents. The
speakers also address the interplay between the educational
institutions and placement sites.
