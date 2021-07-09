ARTICLE

In this follow-up to their podcast on nontraditional employees, Jana Baker and Jim Paul discuss the application of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to volunteers and student interns, including medical residents. The speakers also address the interplay between the educational institutions and placement sites.

