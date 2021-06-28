Walter Stella was quoted in SHRM discussing how businesses must comply with applicable federal, state, and local requirements. Businesses must comply with applicable federal, state and local requirements. Despite recent changes, employers should avoid hastily revising their workplace policies. Within certain parameters, however, employers have some flexibility when developing policies, according to Walter.

