OSHA's COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) has been published in the Federal Register, and becomes effective today. As we reported in detail here, most provisions of the ETS must be met within 14 days of the date of publication (i.e., July 6, 2021), but employers will have until July 21, 2021 (30 days total) to comply with certain provisions that require installation of physical barriers, maintenance of ventilation systems, and training. Employers in covered healthcare facilities need to be aware of this tight deadline and implement necessary steps to comply with this standard hot off the press.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.