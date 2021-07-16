Among the requirements under the Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (the "MHPAEA") group health plans and health insurance issuers must apply any processes, strategies, evidentiary standards or other factors underlying non-quantitative treatment limitations ("NQTLs") to mental health or substance use disorder ("MH/SUD") benefits comparably and no more stringently than to medical/surgical benefits.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 ("CAA") included provisions designed to enhance transparency with respect to compliance with the MHPAEA, including a requirement that group health plans and health insurance issuers perform and document comprehensive NQTL comparability analyses. We previously summarized the CAA's requirements in our Q1 2021 Newsletter, available by clicking here.

On April 2, 2021, the Department of Labor ("DOL") issued answers to frequently asked questions ("FAQs") prepared jointly with Treasury and the Department of Health and Human Services (collectively, the "Departments") concerning the CAA's requirements. The key takeaways from the FAQs include:

. Consistent with previous MHPAEA guidance, the Departments confirmed that plans subject to ERISA must make its NQTL comparative analyses and other relevant information available plan participants, beneficiaries and enrollees upon request. Further, NQTL analyses fall within the scope of a claimant's right to reasonable access to documents and information relevant to a claim for benefits under ERISA. Near Term Enforcement Priorities . The DOL's near term enforcement focus for NQTLs includes: Prior authorization requirements for in-network and out-of-network inpatient services; Concurrent review for in-network and out-of-network inpatient and outpatient services; Standards for provider admission to participate in a network, including reimbursement rates; and Out-of-network reimbursement rates (i.e., a plan or issuer's methods for determining the usual, customary, and reasonable charge).

. The DOL's near term enforcement focus for NQTLs includes:

