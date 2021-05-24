ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As part of MoFo's effort to commemorate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, our Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Natalie Kernisant welcomes California Assemblyman David Chiu and MoFo Litigation Partner Bonnie Lau to the podcast to take a hard look at the recent rise in anti-Asian discrimination and how misinformation, fear, and racist political rhetoric tied to COVID-19's origins in China have fueled hate and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities across the country. They also explore America's long history of anti-Asian hate and discrimination, the relationship between the AAPI community and other marginalized communities in this country, the need for broad based, community-led public safety initiatives, and how these issues affect members of the AAPI community in the professional space.

Listen to the full episode.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved