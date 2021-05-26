ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented increase in the use of alternative staffing for employees in healthcare settings. In this podcast, Jana Baker and Jim Paul address accommodation issues raised by the temporary staffing of nurses in healthcare settings. The speakers also explain the duties imposed by Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on staffing agencies and healthcare facilities. In addition, the speakers cover best practices for engaging in the interactive process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.