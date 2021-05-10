ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

During the investigation process, survivor-centered, trauma-informed techniques are used to keep investigation participants empowered and safe—physically, emotionally, and economically. Arising from sexual abuse and domestic violence contexts, these techniques are now being recognized for their usefulness and success in more traditional corporate settings.

Join Perkins Coie white collar investigation partner, Caryn Trombino, as she provides an overview of survivor-centered, trauma-informed techniques and how they can be a powerful tool in white collar investigations.

Listen to "Will Survivor-Centered, Trauma-Informed Techniques Revolutionize Workplace Investigations? – Episode 4" on Spreaker.

Originally published April 22, 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.