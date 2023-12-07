ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Please join Matt Biben and Olivia Radin, partners at King & Spalding with extensive experience in AML compliance in the U.S, to understand how evolving AML enforcement priorities can put your organization at risk in the coming year.

This session will examine trends and developments from 2023, while identifying risk areas to prepare you for what is to come. Topics to be covered include recent enforcement activity (including by FinCen, DOJ, DFS, and the Fed, among others), compliance, risk mitigation, and more.

This on-demand recording of the webinar is not eligible for CLE credit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.