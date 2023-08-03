Brandon Van Grack was a guest on MSNBC's Deadline: White House discussing former President Trump's deepening criminal exposure.

"Right now, what we're seeing is that the special counsel's investigation, it's active and ongoing," Brandon said. "One of the questions in terms of why now, why weren't some of these allegations in the original indictment, is because they're still obtaining new evidence."

