This week, the National Science Foundation (NSF) updated its Cooperative Agreement Financial and Administrative Terms and Conditions to address the vaccine mandate set forth in Executive Order 14042 (Executive Order). NSF added a new Article 56 "Ensuring Adequate COVID-19 Safety Protocols" that will apply to all new NSF cooperative agreements, and amendments to existing awards, that are made on or after December 13, 2021. The new requirement explains that NSF's decision to apply the Executive Order to cooperative agreements is based on the Department of Labor having included cooperative agreements in the definition of "contract-like instruments" that is cited in Section 2(e) of the Executive Order.

Under the new provision, NSF cooperative agreement holders must comply with all of the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force ("Task Force") guidance, including guidance issued through the Task Force's FAQs. The new provision also requires cooperative agreement holders to flow the new clause down in subaward agreements that exceed the simplified acquisition threshold (generally $250,000) and that are for services performed in whole, or in part, within the "United States or its outlying areas." The new clause defines the "United States or its outlying areas" as the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the commonwealths of Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands, the territories of American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as various "minor outlying islands."

Because of the ongoing litigation surrounding the vaccine mandate, the new clause expressly states that NSF will not enforce its requirements where the cooperative agreement's place of performance is within an area where a court order has blocked the vaccine mandate. A link is provided in the clause to the Task Force's website (https://www.saferfederalworkforce.gov/contractors/), which explains where the Executive Order is and is not enjoined. Because of the fluidity of the ongoing litigation, cooperative agreement holders should continue to monitor the status and scope of court orders blocking enforcement of the Executive Order.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.