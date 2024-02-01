Foley Hoag LLP advised the nonpartisan international affairs think tank the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace with respect to its cutting-edge Cloud Reassurance Project. This initiative involves risk management in use of the cloud.

A team of Carnegie scholars and fellows found that as more digital services move to the cloud, a few companies have come to manage a large share of cloud services. They concluded that policymakers need to maximize the benefits and reduce the risks of this concentration to protect cloud security for consumers and companies alike. The team convened stakeholders to draft Cloud Reassurance: A Framework to Enhance Resilience and Trust - an outline of what types of private sector practices and government policy could best protect the cloud's security and resilience in the years to come.

Partners Gare Smith and Chris Hart of the firm's Global Business & Human Rights practice provided corporate social responsibility (CSR) counsel to Carnegie, including sharing a range of perspectives and recommendations for consideration throughout both the project and creation of the associated publication.

Founded in 1910 by Andrew Carnegie, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is dedicated to advancing cooperation between countries, reducing global conflict, and promoting active international engagement between the United States and countries around the world. It engages leaders from multiple sectors and across the political spectrum.

