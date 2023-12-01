ARTICLE

Our Public Policy and Law group is pleased to provide you with our 2024 US Congressional Calendar.

The calendar is a compilation of the House and Senate schedules in a color-coded format showing periods when the House and Senate are expected to be in session during 2024. The calendar is a useful planning tool intended to help those who interact with members of Congress and their staff.

Please click here to download our 2024 US Congressional Calendar. As these dates are subject to change, this calendar will be updated accordingly.

