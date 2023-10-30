On Wednesday, the House elected Rep. Michael Johnson (R-LA) as the 56th Speaker of the House. This concluded a dramatic three weeks where the Republican Conference struggled to find a replacement for deposed Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Now Speaker Johnson races to help the House confront multiple legislative crises (overdue funding for the current federal fiscal year/avoiding a government shutdown; supplemental funding for Israel and Ukraine; passage of the National Defense Authorization Act, and more) and return the House to regular order while negotiating with a White House and Senate controlled by the Democratic Party. Our panel takes you inside the process, policy, politics, and people that will decide how successful the new Speaker's opening days will be.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.