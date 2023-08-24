ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

The President and The First Lady are in Reno, Nevada, and have no public events scheduled.

Appointment: President Joe Biden Names Ed Siskel New White House Counsel

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President and The Second Gentleman will be in Washington, D.C., and have no public events scheduled.

Statement from Vice President Harris on Biden-⁠Harris Administration's new SAVE Plan for Student Loan Repayment

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Biden-⁠Harris Administration's New SAVE Plan

Fact Sheet: The Biden-⁠Harris Administration Launches the SAVE Plan, the Most Affordable Student Loan Repayment Plan Ever to Lower Monthly Payments for Millions of Borrowers

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, August 21, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at Community Engagement with Residents Impacts by Wildfires

Remarks by President Biden Paying Respects to the Lives Lost in Maui and Reaffirming His Commitment to Supporting Residents

Fact Sheet: Biden-⁠Harris Administration's Latest Actions to Support Communities Impacted by Maui Wildfires

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell En Route Maui, Hawaii

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Brazilian Presidential Advisor Celso Amorim

Statement from National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on the 10 Year Anniversary of the Ghouta Chemical Weapons Attack

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: U.S. Open to Training Ukrainian F-16 Pilots if Needed

Article: Pentagon Policy Official Underscores Defense Ties With Djibouti

Article: Families of Korean War Missing Are Still Hopeful

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Navy Ensign Charles Hammann

Advisory: Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed et al. Pre-Trial Hearing

Contracts for August 21, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Asia-Pacific

August 21: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State Satterfield Travels to India

August 21: Advisory | Acting Special Coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Matza's Travel to Indonesia and the Philippines

Middle East

August 21: Statement | Tenth Anniversary of the Ghouta, Syria, Chemical Weapons Attack

August 21: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Bitter's Travel to Armenia, Jordan, and Egypt

Europe

August 21: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Switzerland and United Kingdom

Other Matters

August 21: Statement | 6th Commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism

August 21: Statement | Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a UN Cybercrime Convention Sixth Negotiating Session at the United Nations in New York

August 21: Statement | U.S. Delegation to the Seventh Global Environment Facility Assembly in Vancouver, Canada

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

Statement | UN Security Council Press Statement on Cyprus

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges FinTech Investment Adviser Titan for Misrepresenting Hypothetical Performance of Investments and other Violations

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Major Generic Drug Companies to Pay Over Quarter of a Billion Dollars to Resolve Price-Fixing Charges and Divest Key Drug at the Center of Their Conspiracy

Press Release: Gang Members Convicted of Murder, Federal Racketeering, and Firearms Charges

Press Release: Texas Man Who Earned Millions Working Overseas Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Press Release: Detroit-Area Personal Injury Attorney Sentenced to 18 Months for Filing False Tax Returns

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of North Dakota

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Announces Distribution of More Than $77 Million in Congressional Funding for Communities Receiving Migrants

Press Release: CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry shut down human smuggling attempt; a 75-year-old female U.S. citizen driver is arrested (Texas)

Press Release: Tecate CBP officers discover mixed drug load in extra gas tank (California)

Press Release: Cincinnati CBP Seizes 100 Shipments Containing Counterfeit MLB, MLS, NFL Merchandise (Ohio)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Indonesia's Minister of Trade, Zulkifli Hasan

Press Release: What They Are Saying | U.S. Establishes USMCA Dispute Panel on Mexico's Agricultural Biotechnology Measures

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Stops Scammers Charged with Preying on Students Seeking Debt Relief

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Rosenworcel Announces Rechartering of Precision Agriculture Task Force

Press Release: Tropical Storm Hilary Communications Status Report – Aug 21, 2023

Press Release: Hawaii Wildfires Communications Status Report – Aug. 21, 2023

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $700 Million to Connect People in Remote and Rural Areas to High-Speed Internet

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $30 Million to Build Up Domestic Supply Chain for Critical Minerals

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Mobilizing Support as Part of All of Government Response to Devastating Fires on Maui

Press Release: National Park Visitation Sets New Record as Economic Engines

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Initiates New Review of the Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards to Reflect the Latest Science

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Providing Hawaii $3 Million in ‘Quick Release' Emergency Relief Funding for Traffic Management and Repairs to Infrastructure Damaged by Wildfires in Lahaina

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: Close Calls and the New York Times | What You Need to Know

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Northern Marianas Technical Institute, OSHA Onsite Consultation Program align to promote safer, healthier workplaces

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $77K in wages, benefits for 10 workers working on a federal contract at Cherry Point, Camp Lejeune

Press Release: Federal investigation into employee's fatal fall finds San Antonio wire drawing company willfully exposed workers to unsafe forklift hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor seeks reinstatement, back wages from Tyler pipe manufacturer that allegedly fired employee who raised safety concerns

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds 5 Florida skating rinks illegally employing minors later than allowed, assesses $26K in civil penalties

Press Release: Rite Aid Corp. agrees to develop, implement bloodborne pathogen safety program for retail employees at all New Jersey, New York stores

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra's Visit to India for the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting

Press Release: CMS Issues Draft Guidance on New Program to Allow People with Medicare to Pay Out-of-Pocket Prescription Drug Costs in Monthly Payments

Press Release: Secretary Becerra Welcomes New Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Jeffrey A. Nesbit

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves First Vaccine for Pregnant Individuals to Prevent RSV in Infants

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Cost Estimate: S. 2272, Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 2291, Northern Border Coordination Act

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.