This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes
- An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in June
- An outlook on the state of play for the 2024 elections
- An update on developments, outlook, and priorities for key policy and legislative areas
- A look at current trends and factors that could impact the 2023 political and legislative landscape
Congressional Schedule for June 2023
2023 House Calendar
- There are 12 legislative days scheduled in the House for June.
- The House will be on recess during the week of June 26, which is the first week of the two-week 4th of July recess.
- There are 60 legislative days left in the House in 2023.
2023 Senate Calendar
- There are 13 legislative days scheduled in the Senate for remainder of June.
- The Senate will be on recess during the week of June 26, which is the first week of the two-week 4th of July recess.
- There are 87 legislative days left in the Senate in 2023.
Congressional Schedule – June 2023
