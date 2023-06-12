ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from United States

Six Steps Companies Can Take To Manage The Risk Of Using Generative AI (Video) Goodwin Procter LLP Companies should develop detailed policies for how their organizations may use generative AI systems...

European Commission Responds To ESA's Questions On The Interpretation Of SFDR, Including With Respect To The Definition Of "Sustainable Investments" K&L Gates The Q&As supplement other answers provided by the Commission to the ESAs on the interpretation of the SFDR in July 2021 and May 2022.

SEC Adopts Amendments To Form PF For Registered Investment Advisers To Private Funds Lowenstein Sandler On May 3, 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") adopted amendments to Form PF, the confidential form by which certain SEC-registered investment advisers report information...

Cloud Cost Optimization: Reducing Cloud Spend By Eliminating Waste And Operating Effectively Alvarez & Marsal As customers are leveraging the flexibility and scalability of cloud technology and increasing their footprint on public cloud, overall spend in 2023 is set to increase by 21 percent to $592 billion.

Insuring Your Construction Project's Eye In The Sky: Understanding Drone Insurance Coverage Taft Stettinius & Hollister Drones – also known as unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs – are used in the construction industry in several ways. Drones are used to perform tasks that are risky for people to perform themselves.