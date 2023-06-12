This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes

  • An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in June
  • An outlook on the state of play for the 2024 elections
  • An update on developments, outlook, and priorities for key policy and legislative areas
  • A look at current trends and factors that could impact the 2023 political and legislative landscape

Congressional Schedule for June 2023

2023 House Calendar

  • There are 12 legislative days scheduled in the House for June.
  • The House will be on recess during the week of June 26, which is the first week of the two-week 4th of July recess.
  • There are 60 legislative days left in the House in 2023.

1328024a.jpg

2023 Senate Calendar

  • There are 13 legislative days scheduled in the Senate for remainder of June.
  • The Senate will be on recess during the week of June 26, which is the first week of the two-week 4th of July recess.
  • There are 87 legislative days left in the Senate in 2023.

1328024b.jpg

Congressional Schedule – June 2023

1328024c.jpg

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.