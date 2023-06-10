Carrie Cohen spoke to the National Law Journal for an article covering how the U.S. Supreme Court's turn toward a broader scope of state authority is having an impact on how some of the nation's largest law firms are advising clients and staffing their firms.

According to Carrie, lawyers are keeping an eye on the high court's ruling in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina. Oral arguments last fall have led court watchers to expect a kibosh on race-based college admissions programs from the high court, but the decision could—and likely will—reverberate through any state, federal or private business program which aims to increase racial equity.

"People will be slicing and dicing that decision for takeaways on how to apply those decisions in different contexts," Carrie said, noting that it too will weigh heavy on a company's ESG [environmental, social, and governance] efforts.

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

