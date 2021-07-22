The State AG Report - 7.15.2021

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

Google Play Store Targeted in Multistate Antitrust Suit

Six-Alarm Fire in Chemical Plant Results in Environmental Suit

Indiana Charter Schools Accused of Misappropriating Public Funds

Republican Attorneys General Oppose Reinstatement of California's Clean Air Act Waiver

Airline Service Company to Pay for Minimum Wage and Overtime Violations and Reimburse Costs of Laundering Uniforms

Colorado Repeals Ban on Credit Card Surcharges

