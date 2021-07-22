The State AG Report - 7.15.2021

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • Google Play Store Targeted in Multistate Antitrust Suit
  • Six-Alarm Fire in Chemical Plant Results in Environmental Suit
  • Indiana Charter Schools Accused of Misappropriating Public Funds
  • Republican Attorneys General Oppose Reinstatement of California's Clean Air Act Waiver
  • Airline Service Company to Pay for Minimum Wage and Overtime Violations and Reimburse Costs of Laundering Uniforms
  • Colorado Repeals Ban on Credit Card Surcharges

Read more here.

