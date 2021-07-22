United States:
Google Antitrust Suit | Credit Card Surcharge Ban Lifted | California Clean Air Act Waiver Unconstitutional?
22 July 2021
Cozen O'Connor
The State AG Report - 7.15.2021
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news
stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal
regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- Google Play Store Targeted in Multistate Antitrust Suit
- Six-Alarm Fire in Chemical Plant Results in Environmental
Suit
- Indiana Charter Schools Accused of Misappropriating Public
Funds
- Republican Attorneys General Oppose Reinstatement of
California's Clean Air Act Waiver
- Airline Service Company to Pay for Minimum Wage and Overtime
Violations and Reimburse Costs of Laundering Uniforms
- Colorado Repeals Ban on Credit Card Surcharges
Read more here.
