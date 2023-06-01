On May 9, 2023, President Biden signed Executive Order 14099, revoking the Federal contractor vaccine mandate under Executive Order 14042, and directing agencies to rescind their policies and other guidance implementing Executive Order 14042 and the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force Guidance. The revocation, effective May 12, 2023, coincides with the end of the Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration. Since December 2021, the government paused enforcement of covered contractors' compliance with Executive Order 14042, as discussed in our prior articles available here, here, and here. Notably, the revocation of the Federal contractor vaccine mandate does not excuse a contractor's compliance with any applicable state or local government COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

