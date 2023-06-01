United States:
COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate Revoked For Covered Contractors
01 June 2023
Foley & Lardner
On May 9, 2023, President Biden signed Executive Order 14099, revoking the Federal
contractor vaccine mandate under Executive Order 14042, and
directing agencies to rescind their policies and other guidance
implementing Executive Order 14042 and the Safer Federal Workforce
Task Force Guidance. The revocation, effective May 12, 2023,
coincides with the end of the Department of Health and Human
Services COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration. Since
December 2021, the government paused enforcement of covered
contractors' compliance with Executive Order 14042, as
discussed in our prior articles available here, here, and here. Notably, the revocation of the Federal
contractor vaccine mandate does not excuse a contractor's
compliance with any applicable state or local government COVID-19
vaccination requirements.
