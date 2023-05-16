On May 1, 2023, the Biden Administration announced its plan to issue an Executive Order in the coming days to rescind the existing executive order that imposes COVID vaccine requirements and safety protocols on federal contractors. Specifically, Executive Order 14042 on Ensuring Adequate COVID Safety Protocols for Federal Contractors will be rescinded effective May 12, 2023, and agencies have been instructed not to require compliance with the COVID-related requirements from covered contractors and subcontractors nor to enforce the implementing clause.

The Administration also noted that guidance will be issued by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force following the imminent Executive Order. We will continue to monitor how contractors will be impacted by this change.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.