On May 1, 2023, the Biden administration announced it will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, 2023, the same day that the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that they will start the process to end their vaccination requirements for Head Start educators, CMS-certified healthcare facilities, and certain noncitizens at the land border. In the coming days, further details related to ending these requirements will be provided. As reasons for this change, the administration cited, among other things, that since January 2021, COVID-19 deaths have declined by 95%, hospitalizations are down nearly 91%, and COVID-19 deaths globally are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.

