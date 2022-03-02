With new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations falling to pre-surge levels, on February 25, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom acted to lift almost all of the remaining provisions of his COVID-19 executive orders (EOs).

The Governor's Executive Order N-04-22 provides for the termination of about 95% of the remaining EO provisions by June 30, 2022. The policies will be lifted in three tranches, with roughly a third terminated immediately, another third terminated on March 31 and the remaining third terminated on June 30. The Governor is delaying the termination of some provisions "to ensure that impacted individuals and entities have time to prepare for the changes."

The few provisions left in place by Governor Newsom are in line with the key elements of his SMARTER Plan for managing COVID-19 as a long-term public health issue. These provisions fall into five general categories:

Testing

Vaccinations and Boosters

Health Care Delivery System Capacity

Telehealth Services

Workplace Safety Standards

Governor Newsom explained:

As we move the state's recovery forward, we'll continue to focus on scaling back provisions while maintaining essential testing, vaccination and health care system supports that ensure California has the needed tools and flexibility to strategically adapt our response for what lies ahead.

The Governor's announcement coincides with continued easing of mask requirements in the remaining parts of California that have enforced them. This includes Los Angeles County, which relaxed its indoor masking requirement on February 25, 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.