Mayor Adams Ends Vaccine Requirements For Indoor Dining, Entertainment and Fitness Venues Under Key to NYC Program

On February 27, 2022, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that he will lift the Key to NYC vaccine requirements for entry to indoor dining, entertainment and fitness venues on March 7, 2022, contingent on COVID-19 indicators continuing to show a low level of risk.

As we have previously reported, the Key to NYC program required proof of COVID-19 vaccination for workers and patrons ages 12 and over when entering indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment and performance venues. The program was later expanded to require children ages 5-11 to show proof of at least one vaccination dose for access to such venues.

Despite the lifting of the Key to NYC requirements, the New York City private employer vaccine mandate remains in effect. As such, employees of indoor dining, fitness and entertainment/performance venues continue to be required to present proof of vaccination in order to be physically present in the workplace unless subject to an approved accommodation.

