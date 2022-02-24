Key Points

Reduced entry restriction recommendations for fully vaccinated travelers arriving from low-risk countries outside of the European Union

Overview

The European Council (EC) released new travel recommendations for third country nationals entering the European Union (EU) . The EC recommends that EU member states lift travel restrictions for travelers entering the EU for non-essential purposes, who have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the EU or the World Health Organization (WHO) or individuals that have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 180 days.

The EC also updated its requirements for a country to be removed from the travel warning list. Travelers arriving from countries still currently on the travel warning list may be subject to additional PCR testing requirements.

What are the Changes?

The EC updated its rules of entry for non-essential travelers arriving from a country outside of the EU. Under these new recommendations, COVID-19 restrictions should be applied based on the individual's vaccination status and the situation in the third country in which they arrive from. EC recommendations are not legally binding to EU member states and some countries may choose not to lift current travel restriction measures.

Looking Ahead

The EC will reevaluate the need for the country risk list at the end of April 2022. Continue to check the European Commission's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 23 February 2022.

